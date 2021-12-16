Tirupati: Diarrhoea fears haunt Kadapagunta

Tirupati: Kadapagunta village in the Gangadhara Nellore mandal is still in the grip of diarrhoea fears. So far, 33 cases have been reported in the colony since December 7, out of which five patients are undergoing treatment at Ruia hospital while another six in Chittoor government hospital. Two women died of the disease on December 13. It seems the cases have gone up to 33 from 18 within two days.

The disease symptoms were seen in two patients on Wednesday and they have been admitted to the health camp at the village. The reasons for the outbreak of the disease are not yet known as the lab results of water samples are still awaited.

District collector M Hari Narayanan visited the colony on Wednesday and enquired about the situation. He went around the entire colony and assured all steps for the residents' safety. The situation is now well under control and they have been focussing on maintaining sanitation in the village. The collector visited the health camp and enquired about the health condition of two patients there.

He directed the officials to close the unused wells in the village and provide temporary drainage. Enquiring about the village water tank cleaning details, the collector told the villagers to use only the mineral water being supplied by the officials for another 10 days and even that water should be consumed only after boiling.

"People should cooperate with the officials and maintain cleanliness at their homes. Ambulances have also been provided at the village as a precautionary step to take the patients to hospitals in emergency. The health camp will also be continued for another 10 days," the collector said.

District medical and health officer (DM&HO) Dr U Sreehari, DCHS Dr P Saralamma and other officials of the department felt that the village water tank should be cleaned and has to be examined after a few days. Till then, mineral water will be supplied to the villagers. ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy, district panchayat officer Dasaradha Rami Reddy, RDO Renuka and other officials were also present.