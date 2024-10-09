Tirupati dist fully geared up for ‘Palle Panduga – Panchayati Varotsavams’

Tirupati / Chittoor: Following the call given by Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan for the grand celebration of the 'Palle Panduga – Panchayati Varotsavams' (week long celebrations) across all districts, Tirupati and Chittoor districts have been making arrangements.

The Deputy Chief Minister conducted a video conference from the Secretariat in Amaravati with all District Collectors to review the arrangements for the festival, scheduled to take place from October 14 to 20.

In Tirupati, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal and other officials participated in the video conference. They told the Deputy CM that the district is fully prepared for the celebrations. The Collector mentioned that all necessary works, including ground-breaking ceremonies for various projects, have been identified and scheduled.

The Collector highlighted that a comprehensive schedule has been prepared by welcoming all public representatives on behalf of the government.

Information boards related to each panchayat have been set up in all panchayats. The Collector reported that Rs 74 crore has already been sanctioned for the construction of government building compound walls, cemetery developments, knowledge boards, CC roads and BT roads in the district and another Rs 25 crore is pending for approval.

He also mentioned that under the employment guarantee scheme, individual works have been allocated and targets for farm pond projects have already been met. In Chittoor, District Collector Sumit Kumar and ZP CEO Ravikumar Naidu, along with other officials, participated in the video conference. The Collector presented the district's progress, noting that permission has been granted for 1356 CC roads and 14 BT roads, aimed at enhancing the rural road network. Technical approvals have been obtained and geo-tagging for all projects is underway to ensure transparency and proper monitoring.

Given the significant livestock population in the district, there is a need for additional animal shelters, which the Collector highlighted as an essential requirement to the Deputy CM. He also mentioned the need to increase the number of Anganwadi centres in the rural areas to meet the growing demand. The Deputy CM appreciated the efforts of the officials and directed them to focus on the smooth execution of all planned projects and to prioritise the participation of local communities and public representatives to ensure the success of the 'Palle Panduga – Panchayati Varotsavams'.