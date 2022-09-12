Tirupati: Don't drag families into 'fake' scams, Peddireddi warns a section of media

Tirupati: YSRCP senior leader and minister for energy, mines and forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said some 'yellow media' are trying to sling mud on the government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy though he had fulfilled 98 per cent of his election promises.

Sharply reacting to reports in a vernacular daily alleging the hand of Y S Bharathi, wife of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Delhi liquor scam, the minister said it is not proper on the part of the media to drag the family members, particularly women, into political slugfests and indulging in mudslinging.

Addressing media persons at his camp office here on Sunday, he said instead of giving priority to the achievements of the government, some media have made baseless allegations on Jagan Mohan Reddy's wife that she has links with Delhi liquor scam.

He said this was only to divert the attention of people of the state from the prestigious Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tohfa schemes launched by the government which is going to be gamechanger in the coming general election in 2024.

The minister said in fact, the vernacular daily which published these allegations, conveniently ignored Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, who was also a disciple of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, against whom allegations surfaced in the Delhi liquor scam.

He advised some media not to drag the family members of YSRCP leaders into politics and warned that the party leaders will not remain silent if such 'baseless, malicious' propaganda goes on .

The minister explained the sand policy being followed by the government to ensure no irregularities in sand sale.

Despite the government incurring a huge loss of Rs 4,000 crore on account of free supply of sand to the needy, the government in the larger interest of the people was continuing free supply of policy to boost housing with an intention of providing shelter to more and more people.

In this connection , he said the government simplified the sand sale in the state keeping in view the interest of the construction sector which employs a huge number of labourers including masons, carpenters, electricians, painters.

Sadly, he said, the 'yellow media' did not bother to carry the success stories of the YSRCP government which implemented 98 per cent of poll promises while blowing up minor lapses out of proportions. TTD Trust Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar, YSRCP leader M R C Reddy were present.