- Sonia, Amit Shah to address public meetings in city on Sept 17
- Anantapur: All amenities to be provided for residents in Jagananna colonies
- BRS may face rebel trouble in Medak
- Tirupati: Double-decker EV buses to ply in pilgrim city soon
- Hyderabad: Reporting deadline for MBBS students extended till today
- Tirupati: Vinayaka Sagar, a jewel in neck of pilgrim city says TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
- City police holds inter-dept meeting for smooth conduct of Ganesh fest
- Visakhapatnam: Complex procedure gives a new lease of life to a child
- Hyderabad welcomes arrival of Krishna with pomp & gaiety
- Hyderabad: City celebrates Janmashtami with zeal & zest
The move aims to improve public transport network in the city under the Smart City project
Tirupati : The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) will introduce a double-decker electric bus on its roads in the pilgrim city within a month.
The EV double-decker bus to be acquired under the Smart City project, was aimed to improve public transport facilities in the fast growing pilgrim city.
Corporation deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy said the Switch Mobility, a supplier of commercial vehicles, will provide the Rs 2 crore electric double-decker bus to the Corporation which tied up with the APSRTC for operating the bus in the corporation limits.
Giving impetus to move to introduce the EV double decker bus, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy held a meeting with RTC officials led by District Public Transport Officer (DPTO) T Chengal Reddy on the finalisation of the routes in which the double-decker bus will be operated by the RTC.
Deputy Mayor said that efforts are on to run the bus after the annual Brahmotsavams.
Pointing out that till now there was no public transport in the city, he said the double-decker which will be probably the first such one in the South, will be a boon to locals and also visiting pilgrims.
Abhinay said he also stressed the RTC to operate city service for the convenience of people who are depending solely on autos for transport.