Tirupati: Ensure effective implementation of schemes for tribals says Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor/Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy sought the officials to visit the tribal hamlet and localities at least twice in a week to ensure the effective implementation of the schemes meant for their development.

This would help to know the ground realities in the execution of the schemes to see the tribals avail the fruits of it, he said. Speaking at a function held to celebrate the Aadivasi Divas here on Monday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced a series of measures for providing quality education and health to tribals living in interior areas.

A tribal university and a medical college were also coming up in addition to modernisation of tribal educational institutions in the state, he said giving a detailed account on the initiatives taken by the YSRCP government for tribal welfare and development. The forest department on its part was striving to improve road facilities to tribal areas, he pointed out.

With regard to Chittoor district, he said for tribal development various schemes to the tune of Rs 210 crore are being extended benefitting about 35,000 tribals in the district. District Collector M Hari Narayanan said plans were afoot to improve facilities including health, education, roads and basic infrastructure facilities in tribal areas in the district covering about 1.73 lakh tribals in the district.

Dwelling at length on the measures taken up for tribal development, the collector said recently, the district administration extended relief measures and also provided financial support for the Covid-affected tribals to rebuild their lives.

Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, tribal leaders and others spoke.

Meanwhile in Tirupati, on the occasion of Adivasi Divas, the BJP activists led by senior leader Gundal Gopinath Reddy felicitated party Tirupati Parliament Constituency ST wing president Raju Naik on Monday. Raju Naik is actively involved in training youth in various trades like poultry, animal husbandry and agriculture for self-employment.

Speaking on the occasion, Naik said the youth waiting endlessly for government job should take up self-employment in poultry, dairy and horticulture sectors where there is a lot of scope to come up in life. Marking the occasion, Annadanam was also conducted.