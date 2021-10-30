Tirupati: 'Every minute crucial for stroke patients'

Tirupati: World Stroke Day was observed at SVIMS on Friday with the theme 'Minutes can save lives.' Speaking on the occasion, the Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr B Vengamma said that when someone suffers from a stroke, every second that goes by was crucial. Brain stroke and heart strokes were very serious in nature and patients lose body control with several complications. Even one-minute delay in getting treatment may become life threatening. The delay results in the functioning of neurons in the body and has serious repercussions. Every year about 80 million people were subjected to strokes out of which five million are dying. Dr Vengamma said with modern methods of treatment like Thrombolysis and Thrombectomy, patients can be saved. Due to changed lifestyles more people are getting hypertension, diabetes and obesity and the chances of getting strokes in them was high. With regular physical exercise one should keep physical fitness and stay healthy.

SVIMS Pathology Head Dr Phaneendra revealed his experiences as he successfully recovered from brain stroke. Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Registrar Dr KV Sridhar Babu, Dr Satish, Dr Nandagopal, Dr SV Naveen Prasad, Dr Yamini and others took part. Quiz completions were held for MBBS final students on brain stroke awareness and prizes distributed. Dr Dakshitha and Dr Vishnu Priya secured first prizes.