Tirupati: Experts says create awareness on importance of nutritious diet

Tirupati: As part of the Nutrition Month Celebrations, celebrated from September 1 to 30 every year, RASS-Krishi Vigyan Kendra has organised a special programme for Anganwadi workers and women farmers on "Importance of Nutrition Diet" at KVK Kendra near Renigunta on Thursday. Marking the occasion, various 'Vegetable seed kits' required for kitchen garden were distributed to the participants with the support of Indian Fertilizer and Farmer Cooperative Society (IFFCO). Also distributed PKM-1 variety of Drumstick saplings and three types of medicinal plants i.e. Saraswati, Lemongrass, and Punaganti.



Dr S Sreenivasulu, Senior Scientist and Head, RASS - Krishi Vigyan Kendra, spoke about the main objectives of the programme and said that malnutrition was more prevalent among women, young children and pregnant women and this type of programmes would help in creating awareness on it. In his speech, he briefed about the main activities of the KVK, importance of Kitchen gardens and value added products.

Dr Aruna, Professor, Department of Home Science, Sri Padmavathi Mihila University, Tirupati, explained to the women about nutritional aspects of women, children, pregnant and lactating women and precautions and diet to be taken to overcome malnutrition problems. She also explained about handling of fruits and vegetables by women in their daily life.

Dr Srilatha, Scientist, Home Science, explained the value-added products with millets and demonstrated the preparation of value-added ingredients such as laddu, Nutri malt etc. Later she explained about maintenance of kitchen garden which was shown to the participants at KVK farm.

Dr Divya, Scientist, Crop Production, Explained about 'Bio Fortified' crops and varieties and she said that scientists were working to overcome deficiencies such as zinc, iron, vitamin 'A' through 'biofortification' in rice, wheat, Bajra, maize and sorghum. Dilip Kumar, Field Officer, IFFCO and others also spoke.