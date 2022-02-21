Tirupati Formation Day fete to be held on Feb 24

Tirupati: Tirupati was the gift of Saint Sri Ramanujacharya who was the founder of the pilgrim city 892 years back and the day was February 24, 1130, said Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy after announcing the 892nd formation day celebrations of the city under the aegis of a city-based social and literary organisation Manava Vikasa Vedika (MVV), at a meeting here on Sunday.

In the morning on February 24, he said the Puja and other rituals will be conducted at Sri Ramanujacharyula Sannidhi located at Govindarajaswamy temple by MVV members , later a grand procession will be organised in four Mada Streets of Govindarajaswamy temple with portraits of great saint who taught 'Equality' to the human race.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, MLA along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy said it is appropriate to celebrate the birthday of the city on February 24 , according to manuscripts which have been elucidating that Saint Ramanujacharya, who prescribed daily rituals to the Lord of Tirumala temple, laid the foundation stone to Tirupati and consecrated Govindaraja Swamy temple around the four Mada streets with four Anjaneya Swamy temples which were also now existing and named it as Govindarajapuram.

He also revealed that Ramanujacharya, who lived 120 years physically, laid the foundation stone for Govindarajapuram when he was 112-years-old.

The MLA said Govindarajapuram which was a tiny village around temples with four or five streets had later turned into a vast pilgrim city Tirupati.

Aiming towards spreading the great ancient history of Tirupati, he said the MVV decided to conduct birthday of temple city which has unparalleled history and heritage, which no city possesses in the world including Rome.