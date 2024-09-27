Tirupati: Four police officials suspended

Tirupati: Four police officials, including two CIs and two SIs, were suspended on various charges including dereliction of duties, failure to register cases and complaints and delay in solving cases related to 2021 Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election. Based on the inquiry, district SP L Subba Rayudu has suspended Circle Inspectors Abbanna and Devendra Kumar, and Sub-Inspectors Nagendra Babu and Sumati.