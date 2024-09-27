Live
- IMA elections to be held today
- BCs demand a TN-like quota system
- Merger of villages with KMC faces opposition
- Vagdevi College organises CBM Expo 2K24
- iPad 10 Available for Rs 29,999 on Amazon: Is it a Best Choice?
- TGTDC’s food fiesta today
- Jr NTR Fan Dies While Watching 'Devara' Film in Kadapa
- NTPC Ramagundam wins award
- Google Launches Contextual Smart Replies Feature for Gmail: Details
- Ayush Ministry Launches 'Swarna Prasan' Initiative In Odisha's Kalahandi District
Just In
Tirupati: Four police officials suspended
Highlights
Tirupati: Four police officials, including two CIs and two SIs, were suspended on various charges including dereliction of duties, failure to register...
Tirupati: Four police officials, including two CIs and two SIs, were suspended on various charges including dereliction of duties, failure to register cases and complaints and delay in solving cases related to 2021 Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election. Based on the inquiry, district SP L Subba Rayudu has suspended Circle Inspectors Abbanna and Devendra Kumar, and Sub-Inspectors Nagendra Babu and Sumati.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS