Tirupati: Give priority to provide uninterrupted power supply says SPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao

Tirupati : APSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director K Santhosha Rao directed the officials not to be lax in providing services to electricity consumers. A review meeting was held with company officials at APSPDCL corporate office in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The CMD said that officers/staff should perform their duties with the aim of providing better services to the customers. It is suggested that priority should be given to quality and uninterrupted power supply to consumers. He asked to continuously review the power outages and take measures to prevent them completely.

WhatsApp, Chatbot, Jagananna Rythu Nestham services have been made available in order to provide better and faster services to the consumers in accordance with the state government directives. Farmers no longer need to go around offices to get agricultural connections. Through the Jagananna Rythu Nestam services, the applications will be examined at the stipulated time and release the agricultural services immediately, he said. It is suggested to speed up the process of sanctioning HT services within the organization and priority should be given to collect electricity arrears.

Consumers can call toll-free numbers: 1912 or 1800425 155333 for power interruptions and issues, Chatbot, WhatsApp chat on 91333 31912, he said.

Directors VN Babu, NVS Subbaraju, K Siva Prasada Reddy, Chief General Managers DV Chalapathi, P Ayub Khan, K Guravaiah, K Vijayakumar Reddy, J Ramana Devi, Y Lakshmi Narasaiah, KRS Dharmagnani, general managers and other officials participated.