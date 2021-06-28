Tirupati: Give top priority for safety of devotees says SP Venkata Appala Naidu

Tirupati: In view of increasing number of devotees to Tirumala with the decline in coronavirus, Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu instructed Tirumala sub-division officials to give top priority for the safety of devotees coming to Tirumala.

During a meeting with Tirumala sub-division police officials at his camp office in Tirupati on Monday, the SP wanted them to keep an amicable atmosphere in the hill shrine for devotees coming from across the country.

He ordered them to put constant surveillance on the habitual cheaters and thieves to ensure hassle-free pilgrimage to the devotees and warned them to face departmental action against the delay in resolving the cases registered in Tirumala and asked them to be friendly with the complainant coming to the station.

He directed the staff to arrange lurking points and provide enough beats at cottages to prevent thefts and cheating activities.

Additional SP (Tirumala) Muniramaiah, DSP Prabhakar Rao, CI Chandrasekhar and SIs were present.