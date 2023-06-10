Tirupati: Govt suspends Hathiramji Mutt Mahanth over irregularities

Tirupati: Hathiramji Mutt Mahanth Arjun Das has been suspended on charges of irregularities and acting against the interests of Mutt. According to sources here, the Endowments department conducted an iquiry into the allegations against the Mahanth, including sale of Mutt’s landed properties and giving the lands on lease for a long period without the approval of the authorities concerned and also violating the norms of the Mahanth and found the allegations true.

The government presented the probe report before the Dharmika Parishad seeking its approval for placing the Mahanth under suspension which was agreed by the Parishad leading to the Endowments Department issuing an order for his suspension on Thursday.

District Endowments Officer Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday night reached the Mutt located at Gandhi Road in the city to serve the suspension order to Mahanth Arjun Das but his official quarters was found locked. They pasted the orders at the door of his residence and returned. On Friday, the Endowments officials along with the revenue officials went to the Mutt and conducted Panchanama.

It may be noted here that Arjun Das was previously suspended for various irregularities but following the AP High Court orders, he was reinstated.

Now again, he has been suspended on charges of irregularities.

It may be noted here that Hathiramji Mutt Mahanth as Vicharnakartha looked after the management of the rich Hindu temple of Lord Venkateswara, Tirumala and also many other temples under Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD ) from 1840 to 1933 during the British Raj and has properties including lands, buildings etc. in various places including Tirumala, Tirupati, Chennai, Mumbai etc.,