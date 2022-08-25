Tirupati: Grandeur & gaiety mark 'Adivo Alladivo' finale

Tirupati: The prime motto of TTD to commence 'Adivo Alladivo' programme is to bring many other Sankeertanas penned by Saint Poet and Padakavita Pitamaha Tallapaka Annamacharya to the public fore with new talented youth, said TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy.

The Trust Board chief took part in the Samapanotsavam of the nine-month old popular SVBC musical talent programme, 'Adivo Alladivo' as chief guest held at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said this unique programme commenced during December 2021 and in 35 episodes, about 138 talented youth aged between 15 years and 25 years participated from different parts of the country and even overseas enthusiastically to showcase their talents. He said TTD will contemplate conducting similar programmes in other major cities of the state too in the future.

Versatile veteran playback singer of South Indian movies, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr P Susheela blessed all the contestants for their mellifluous performances. The Nightingale of South also complemented TTD for having designed such a wonderful programme like 'Adivo Alladivo' and providing a new platform to young talents.

Another stalwart of Carnatic music, Kalaimamani Dr Sudha Raghunathan said Annamayya needs to be owned by all youngsters of today's generation. Music Director Vidyasagar said the most talented youth have been identified with this unique programme. One of the judges of the programme, renowned playback singer SP Sailaja said this was a unique programme aimed to bring to limelight the new songs of Annamacharya.

TTD Asthana Vidhwan Dr G Balakrishna Prasad said participation is more important than winning in this programme and every contestant is a winner as they all received this divine opportunity with the benign blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Earlier, Chairman of SVBC Dr Saikrishna Yachendra, in his presidential remarks, thanked all the judges for se­lecting the gems in the programme. SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar also took part. Later, the top three winners including, Asrita (first place), Sridhruti (second place) and Karthikeya (third place) were felicitated and given away the prize amount of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively along with the portrait of Srivaru. JEO Sada Bhargavi and CVSO Narasimha Kishore were also present.