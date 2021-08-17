Tirupati: House sites distributed to 1,994 beneficiaries

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has initiated the construction of attractive townships under the housing scheme.

He said never before such a massive housing scheme was taken up in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

He took part in the distribution of house sites to 1,994 beneficiaries at Rajiv Nagar layout in Srikalahasti on Monday. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said that the Chief Minister has fulfilled 99 per cent of his election promises. The welfare schemes being implemented in the State have set an example for other States.

The Chief Minister has planned to provide 31 lakh house site pattas to people in the State. In the first phase, 15.6 lakh people have received the documents.

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy said that each plot value at Rajiv Nagar layout will be Rs 15 lakh. It will be developed as a model colony by providing the basic infrastructure with which the value will go up.

Collector M Hari Narayanan stated that under the first phase 1.84 lakh houses were sanctioned in the district and the beneficiaries will get Rs 1.8 lakh as subsidy.

Joint Collector Raja Babu, Housing PD Padmanabham, Chittoor MLA Aarani Srinivasulu, YSRCP leaders SCV Naidu, Bharath, Pavithra Reddy and others were present.