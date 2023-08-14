Tirupati: IFTU calls for joint struggle by trade unions on Anganwadi staff’s demands

Tirupati: Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) State president P Prasad stressed on a joint struggle by trade unions to press the government to agree for Anganwadi workers’ demands.

He addressed a meeting held here on Sunday as a preparatory exercise to mobile support for Anganwadi workers and also for the State-level meeting to be held to unite all the trade unions for the cause of Angawadi workers, in Vijayawada on August 27. The Anganwadi workers have been fighting for long demanding to solve their problems, but in vain. The only way was that all the trade unions should join hands to force the government to solve the Anganwadi workers problems, IFTU State chief said.

AITUC has agreed for the joint struggle while efforts are on to bring all the trade unions under one umbrella on the Anganwadi workers issue, he said informing that the problems the Anganwadi workers and Helpers facing was political leaders interference in day today affairs of the Anganwadi centres and their harassment and growing workload due to introduction of various Apps, he added.

IFTU State vice-president R Harikrishna said an element of uncertainty was hanging on the workers and helpers working in about one lakh Anganwadi centres with the BJP government at the Centre mulling on abolishing it. Against the backdrop, the trade unions should join for job security and also increase monthly wage of Anganwadis to Rs 27,000 in view of the increasing cost of living and also extend benefits including gratuity, pension and leave benefits .

Anganwadi workers union president Bharati, secretary Priyadarsini, organising secretary VR Jyothi and others were also present.