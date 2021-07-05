Tirupati: Implement Covid rules strictly to bring down positivity rate says Collector M Harinarayanan

Tirupati: District Collector M Harinarayanan directed the mandal task force to ensure village secretariat wise `fever survey' to identify Covid positive cases for isolation and admission in Covid Care Centres to bring down the positivity rate which is still on higher side in the district.

In his video-conference with mandal-level officials and medical officers on Covid-19 here on Monday, the Collector pointing that still there were 5,027 active cases in the district, wanted the officials at all mandals, constituencies special officers and mandal task force officials to focus on bringing down positivity and also the death rate which is now 1.09.

In the district, the positivity rate is 5 per cent in 26 mandals and 3 per cent in 26 mandals where the Covid containment rules should be implemented, he told the mandal officials.

In an effort to ensure total compliance of `No mask No entry, No ride, No sale' rule, 13 departments were entrusted with the responsibility of taking up vigorous awareness campaign, the collector said directing the officials in mandals to see that tests done to all having symptoms to find out Covid positive cases and also severe cases to send to critical care units in government hospitals. This was to reduce the death rate in Chittoor district.

He urged the officials to implement the number restrictions with regard to funerals (20)and also weddings (50) to check the spread of virus, pointing to the recent spurt in Covid cases in Chittoor town and Chowdepalli due to participation of more people in ceremonies.

He lauded Mayor Dr R Sirisha and her team for bringing down the positivity rate to 4.18 in the pilgrim city.

Citing more number of mothers with children in the age group 0-5 not vaccinated in Madanapalli, Bangarupalem and BN Kandriga mandal, he urged the authorities to take a special drive to see all the mothers are vaccinated.

He also directed the concerned to issue show cause notice to RDO Chittoor for his negligent attitude in the tahsildar conference recently in Bangarupalem.

Joint Collectors Veerabrahmam (Health), Rajasekhar (Welfare), RDOs Kanakanarasa Reddy (Tirupati), and other officials were present in the video conference.