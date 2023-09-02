Tirupati: Indian Culinary Institute celebrates Onam with religious fervour

Tirupati : Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati celebrated Onam on Friday. An elaborate floral rangoli was drawn and ‘kuthuvilaku’ (lamp) was lit to usher in king ‘Mahabali’, marking Onam celebrations which bring out the spirit of togetherness. The harvest festival of God’s Own Country is celebrated in memory of the legendary king Mahabali.

Donning traditional attire, students of MBA (Culinary Arts) and BBA (Culinary Arts) and BSc (hotel management) accorded a warm welcome to king Mahabali on this auspicious day to deliver the message of gratitude and love towards mankind.

Addressing the students, Academic In-charge Dr M Thirulogachander stressed the need for selfless service and contribution to the society. The celebrations were held in the presence of faculty members, Chelleswar Rao, Lomte and Chefs Vishnu Priya Devi, Nirmal Dutt and other non-teaching staff.

Meanwhile, Malayalis, who made the city their home, celebrated the festival with a host of recreational activities. Serving ‘Onam sadhya’ takes precedence during the occasion where a variety of traditional dishes such as ‘aviyal’, ‘thoran’, ‘olan’, ‘kaalan’ and ‘paal ada pradaman’ form a part of the meal.

GM of Hotel Grand Ritz Suraj and Joshua, member of Renigunta Malayali association were present at the guests.