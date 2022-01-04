Tirupati: JC Sridhar takes stock of Covid preparedness at Ruia Hospital

Tirupati: In view of the Omicron threat, Joint Collector (Development) C Sridhar reviewed the preparedness at the Ruia Hospital on Tuesday. DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, Hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi and other senior doctors were present. The Joint Collector reviewed ward-wise and bed-wise details to assess the further requirements.

The equipment required in the emergency wing to provide treatment to the patients and maintenance aspects of the equipment were also reviewed. The water availability, sanitation, fire safety, oxygen supply details among other things were also discussed with the hospital superintendent.

The JC asked the superintendent to submit a clear note soon on the immediate requirements including the staff needed to extend Covid care. The staff were directed to follow all Covid-19 guidelines and to be more vigilant to face any situation in the coming days. Hospital civil surgeon RMO Dr Saraswathi Devi, Deputy civil surgeon RMO Dr EB Devi, working committee chairman B Chandrasekhar, maternity hospital superintendent Dr P Chandrasekharan, Dr Roja Ramani, Dr N Nageswara Rao and others were present.

Meanwhile, the Covid cases witnessed a sudden jump to 55 from previous day's 13 in the district. It was the highest during the last two months after 67 cases were reported on November 6, 2020. Out of the 55 cases, Tirupati accounts for 13 cases followed by Palamaner (six) and Chittoor (five).

The district so far reported 2,48,919 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 out of which 262 active cases are there now. Though the district topped the State in Covid casualties with 1,959 deaths the number of deaths have significantly reduced to zero for the past two months barring a very few exceptions now and then.

Amid the rising Covid cases in many States, the sudden surge in the daily cases in Chittoor district has been causing concern. It underlines the need to take stringent measures to control further spread of the virus especially in the wake of ongoing kabaddi tournament and the forthcoming Vaikunta Ekadasi festival during which all temples across the district may witness huge rush.

Doctors are advising strict enforcement of usage of masks by everyone coming out of homes.