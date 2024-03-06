Live
Tirupati: Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy rides on golden chariot
As part of the annual Brahmotsavam at Srinivasa Mangapuram Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple, the golden chariot procession was held on Tuesday evening between 4 pm and 5 pm.
Sridevi Bhudevi Sameta Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy ascended the shining golden chariot and blessed the devotees.
Special Grade Deputy EO of the temple Varalakshmi, VGO Bali Reddy, AEO Gopinath, superintendents Venkata Swamy, Chengalrayulu and temple inspector Kiran Kumar Reddy participated in the programme.
