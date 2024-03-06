  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy rides on golden chariot

Tirupati: Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy rides on golden chariot
x
Highlights

As part of the annual Brahmotsavam at Srinivasa Mangapuram Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple, the golden chariot procession was held on Tuesday evening between 4 pm and 5 pm.

Tirupati: As part of the annual Brahmotsavam at Srinivasa Mangapuram Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple, the golden chariot procession was held on Tuesday evening between 4 pm and 5 pm.

Sridevi Bhudevi Sameta Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy ascended the shining golden chariot and blessed the devotees.

Special Grade Deputy EO of the temple Varalakshmi, VGO Bali Reddy, AEO Gopinath, superintendents Venkata Swamy, Chengalrayulu and temple inspector Kiran Kumar Reddy participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X