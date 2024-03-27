  • Menu
Tirupati: Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam on April 3

Highlights

Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be observed at Sri Kodanda Ramalayam in Tirupati on April 3 in connection with Annual Brahmotsavam from April 5 to April 13.

The traditional temple cleansing fete will be observed between 6.30 am and 9 am followed by darshan of Mula Virat to devotees.

The entire temple gets spruced up to host the mega annual event.

