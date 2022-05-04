Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency on development path

Tirupati: During his one year tenure as Tirupati MP, the physiotherapist-turned-politician Dr M Gurumoorthy has echoed the voice of Tirupati in the Lok Sabha on many occasions.

His enthusiasm in resolving the pending issues and starting development activities in his constituency to make a long lasting impact in the hearts of people have started yielding results.

He has been touring the entire constituency very frequently and resolving public grievances. Soon after he was elected as the Member of Parliament, Gurumoorthy, focused his attention on the pending Mannavaram project which has become a major political slogan for all parties and succeeded in finding a solution. He initiated the action for bringing Mannavaram mega electronic equipment manufacturing cluster on the lines of SEZ model.

He said that due to the declining trend in demand for thermal power equipment, the originally proposed Mannavaram project proved to be not viable and decided to develop it as an electronic equipment manufacturing zone which will transform the economic growth of Tirupati. On the occasion of the completion of one year in office on Tuesday, the MP said that he has laid special focus on industrial growth of this region and raised many questions in the Parliament.

He succeeded in bringing the flights maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO) centre to Tirupati airport with an investment of Rs 1500 crore. He convinced the CEO, NITI Aayog to sanction a community based rehabilitation centre at Tirupati to help disabled and senior citizens for providing treatment and to train them in various skills.