Tirupati: Lord Venkateswara temple opened at SVU campus

Tirupati: A long dream of SV University was fulfilled on Monday as Lord Venkateswara temple has been inaugurated in the campus. There was a demand from many circles in the university that there should be one temple of the Lord since it is named after him. TTD has provided financial assistance of Rs 29 lakh for the construction of temple and also provided the Lord's idol.

The temple has been built at the main entrance of University. Though the University was established in 1954, the decision to build the temple was taken after several efforts of students unions, faculty and others during the previous government's tenure by the TTD trust board led by Chadalavada Krishna Murthy.

After much delay in execution of works, the temple was completed recently following which the 'Samprokshana' rituals were held on Sunday and Monday. University Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy and his spouse took part in the rituals. On Sunday night, the consecration of Kalasa and main deity was done according to Vaikhanasa agama tradition in which along with university officials, TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy participated.

The conduct of sacrament and submission of Havissu to god was completed on Monday with great devotion and dedication after which darshan has been commenced. Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof Raja Reddy said that it was a great occasion in the annals of the history of the university.

SP Mahila University VC Prof D Jamuna, who also participated felt that the temple environment on the campus will inculcate amiable, peaceful and gentle ideas in the minds of students. Rector Prof V Srikanth Reddy and Registrar Prof OMd Hussain were present all through the programmes along with EC members Dr Bhaskar Reddy, Madhu, Prof Madhavi and others.