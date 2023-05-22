Tirupati: Lord Venkateswara temple to be thrown open for public darshan in Rampachodavaram today

Tirupati: Priests observed the Vigraha Sthapana ritual at the newly-built TTD Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Rampachodavaram in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Sunday.

The day-long ritual began with Bimba Sudhi ceremony in which Abhishekam of the idols of Lord Venkateswara, Padmavathi Ammavaru, Godadevi, Sri Garudalwar and Dwarapalaks with sanctified Mantra Jalam was performed by the TTD priests.

While in the Yagasala, priests observed a series of Vaidika rituals like Ratnanyasam, Dhatunyasam, etc., till afternoon. In the evening, Mahashanti, Purnahuti, Chaturdasa Kala Snapanam, Nava Kalasa Snapanam and Tirumanjanam were conducted and later in the night Rakshabandanam, Sayanadhivasam and Vishesha Homam were held. The Maha Samprokshanm ritual which commenced on May 18 will conclude on Monday after which the shrine will be thrown open to public darshan.

It may be noted here that the TTD constructed the shrine at the tribal belt for promotion of Sanathana Hindu Dharma so as to check any conversion.

JEO inspection: So as to prevent conversion of the vulnerable community ahead of the formal inauguration of the temple for public darshan, TTD JEO Veerabrahmam along with senior officials including chief engineer Nageswar Rao, vigilance officer Manohar on Sunday inspected the ongoing arrangements at the temple.

The JEO directed the officials to provide water and buttermilk to the devotees arriving for darshan at the newly-built temple, keeping in view, scorching temperature besides Annaprasadam and shelter facilities for the sake of devotees participating in the event on Monday. He instructed the officials to also focus on floral decorations and colourful electrical illumination at the shrine to mark the beginning of the darshan at the temple. He wanted the officials to provide temporary shelter to the devotees and also take the support of local police for crowd management and also traffic regulation keeping in view the huge rush expected for darshan.

He said that the Maha Samprokshanam will be observed in the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam from 10 am onwards on Monday after which darshan to devotees will commence and in the evening Srivari Kalyanotsavam will be held. TTD PRO T Ravi, Dy EO Venkataiah and others were present.