Tirupati: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde takes part in Abhishekam Seva at Tirumala

Tirupati : Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde along with family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Friday. The CM and family participated in the hour-long Abhishekam seva performed every Friday to the presiding deity Moolavarlu in the famed shrine.

TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy who welcomed Shinde, was present along with Maharashtra CM during the celestial bath to the deity. Shinde, who arrived on Thursday, first visited Goddess Padmavathi temple to offer prayers before reaching Tirumala for an overnight stay and participated in Abhishekam in Tirumala temple on Friday.