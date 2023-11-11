  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde takes part in Abhishekam Seva at Tirumala

Tirupati: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde takes part in Abhishekam Seva at Tirumala
x

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and family are seen along with TTD chairman in Tirumala temple on Friday after Abhishekam

Highlights

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde along with family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Friday

Tirupati : Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde along with family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Friday. The CM and family participated in the hour-long Abhishekam seva performed every Friday to the presiding deity Moolavarlu in the famed shrine.

TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy who welcomed Shinde, was present along with Maharashtra CM during the celestial bath to the deity. Shinde, who arrived on Thursday, first visited Goddess Padmavathi temple to offer prayers before reaching Tirumala for an overnight stay and participated in Abhishekam in Tirumala temple on Friday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X