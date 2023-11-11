Live
- Nayanthara looks back on Tamil film ‘Aaram’, calls it an ‘extra special film’
- Salman requests for ‘Tiger 3’ spoilers to not be disclosed
- Thiruchnoor Bramosthvam: Cultural feast at Pedda Sesha Vahanam
- Study finds 187 new genetic variants linked to prostate cancer
- ED begins probe into tender irregularities in Bengal Zoo Directorate
- Forest department rescues leopard trapped in Wire fence in HD Kote taluk
- As Patna's AQI reaches 'severe' zone, doctors caution people with morbidities
- 'If your air-ambulance hadn't come, my life would have taken off', Eknath Khadse to Eknath Shinde
- Gmail testing chat-like message box on new emails
- How you can shape your own future
Just In
Tirupati: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde takes part in Abhishekam Seva at Tirumala
Highlights
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde along with family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Friday
Tirupati : Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde along with family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Friday. The CM and family participated in the hour-long Abhishekam seva performed every Friday to the presiding deity Moolavarlu in the famed shrine.
TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy who welcomed Shinde, was present along with Maharashtra CM during the celestial bath to the deity. Shinde, who arrived on Thursday, first visited Goddess Padmavathi temple to offer prayers before reaching Tirumala for an overnight stay and participated in Abhishekam in Tirumala temple on Friday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS