Tirupati: Malayappa Swamy rides Garuda Vahahanam

Tirupati: Lord Malayappa on his favourite Garuda vahanam blessed the devotees on the fifth day of the annual Navaratri Brahmotsavam in Tirumala, on Tuesday.

Adorn with an array of rare and precious ornaments Makarakanti and the huge Lakshmi Kasulaharam Moolvarlu were brought out only on the special occasion of Garuda seva.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the annual fete was conducted in the absence of devotees within the shrine. Garuda, the celestial carrier of Lord Vishnu, occupies unique position in Vaishnavite tradition and revered as Peria Thiruvadi and witnessing Garuda seva was considered as most auspicious and a blessing.

The pilgrims who came for darshan were seen gathered in good numbers in front of the big screen put up near the temple, to witness the live event telecasted by SVBC.

Earlier in the day, Sri Malayappa Swamy blessed devotees in bewitching Mohini alankaram on a decorated palanquin. The grand and rich decorated palanquins were paraded from Ranganayakula mandapam to Kalyana mandapam inside the temple.

Through Mohini Avatara, the Lord caution devotees not to fall prey to worldly pleasures and come out of that Maya to pursue righteous deeds.

Tirumala Priests Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, board members and others were present.