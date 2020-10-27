Tirupati: MCT starts covid-19 preventive measures in all schools ahead of reopening

Tirupati: In view of schools reopening from next month November 2, Municipal Corporation of Tirupati started preventive measures implementation at all the municipal corporation schools in the city. In this connection Commissioner PS Girisha held an urgent review meeting with school headmasters and officials concerned on taking preventive measures in the schools.

Few main instructions which were instructed by the commissioner over covid-19 preventive measures at all the schools, those are "teachers and headmasters, staff concerned should test covid-19 in hospital, only tested negative persons only will be allowed to duties at the schools.

In every class 20 students will be allowed to listen to lessons and teachers concerned should observe the pupils health condition during the class hours. As well all the schools must follow the AP state government Covid-19 preventive protocols and they have to conduct lower classes as alternative day, 9 th and 10 th classes only will be held every day from 9 am to 1 pm. Remaining 1,3,5,7 classes will be held one day, 2,4,6,8 classes will be conducted the next day. So teachers should follow these guidelines in conducting classes in alternative day methods,".

In addition that, teachers have to take written consent from the students' parents to send their children to schools, and in every school, headmasters must to allot one teacher to act as covid-19 preventive resource person which below the 45 years old, he may act properly if any health issue would arise among the students, he will have all the parents phone numbers.

In the meeting, the Commissioner directed the headmasters and teachers that they have to allow the students into the school who wear the mask. And also informed MCT will appoint one Nurse and ANM serve the students to provide primary medical services during the school hours. And instructed to give counselling to students every day in the first period and the last period for 10 minutes overtaking covid-19 preventive measures. Additional Commissioner Haritha and all the school headmasters and education department officials were present in the meeting.