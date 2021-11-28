Tirupati: Missing private employee's body found after 9 days

Tirupati: The nine-day wait of the family of Subba Rao, a private employee, who went missing after he fell in a manhole during the downpour, ended on a tragic note on Saturday with the body found in Koramenugunta area in the city. Some people in the area, who went fishing in the tank, found the body floating and informed the police. Subba Rao, working as a pharmacist in Lanco Industries, in the Industrial Estate near Srikalahasthi after reaching the city by bus after work, got down at Lakshmipuram circle to go to his house located in Patha Renigunta Road near Venkateshwara talkies, braving the downpour on November 18. While wading through knee deep water, he failed to notice an open manhole and fell into it.

Though some noticed it but it was too late and they were helpless as the entire area was flooding with water, to save him. Rao's wife Gayatri, daughter Aparna and son Sai Sathish working as software engineers in Chennai, now at home who were anxiously waiting, praying god for the life of Rao, since the day he went missing were in shock after his body was bound. Sai Satish, who was at the area where the body was found, turned emotional while others of the family are in

grief. The hectic search by corporation staff and police for his body proved futile and the NDRF team also went on a search on Friday in Lakshmipuram and surrounding areas but in vain.

At last the body was found floating in Koramenugunta. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner PS Girisha and police and party leaders rushed to the area, saw the body was retrieved by a JCB in the presence Subba Rao

family members and was taken in a stretcher by Muslim JAC members SK Babu, JMD Ghouse to the ambulance to take the body to SVRR Hospital for postmortem. Later the body was handed over to Subba Rao's family. Karunakar consoled the bereaved family and assured all help from the government.