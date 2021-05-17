Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy fetes ward volunteers

Tirupati: The ward volunteers system introduced by YSRCP after it came to power brought a revolutionary change in government administration by taking it to the doorsteps of the people. No wonder, the new system turned the attention of whole nation towards Andhra Pradesh while states one after another evinced interest to follow suit, said MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

He was speaking at a function held in the corporation for the felicitation of ward volunteers who bagged AP government awards Seva Vajra and Seva Ratna in recognition of their commendable service in implementing government welfare schemes benefitting the people at large.

Citing the government providing a whopping Rs 90,000 crore through a slew of welfare schemes covering all sections of people after it came to power in 2019, he said it was the ward volunteers in urban and rural areas, who played a pivotal role to ensure the benefit of the schemes reach the eligible beneficiaries.

Paying his rich accolades to the volunteers, he said the government instituting the awards would go a long way in encouraging the ward volunteers to strive hard to extend better service and ensure transparency in the administration particularly in executing the welfare schemes.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha said the volunteers have more responsibility in fulfilling the dream of chief minister keen on all round development of the state and wiping out the tears of every poor.

Five volunteers of Seva Vajra, Kokila, Sandhya, Mounika, Siva Priya and Geetha and eight volunteers of Seva Ratna award Medasani Nadiya, Vijaya Nirmala, Annapurna, Lakshmi Prasanna, Harshita, Siva Kumar, Premalatha and Gunasekhar Yadav were felicitated by the MLA and Mayor presenting awards along with rewards. Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha and others were present.