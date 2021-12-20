Tirupati: MLA lauds doctors' services during Covid

Tirupati: The exemplary services of Indian doctors during the Covid pandemic were lauded by the MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. Speaking at the inaugural function of IMA AMS NATCON-2021 held on Sunday here, he said that because of the selfless services of doctors, India registered a very less number of deaths compared to the many advanced countries.

He assured all his cooperation to the Indian Medical Association and wished that it should grow as a social power and face the challenges in critical times. Referring to the problems in the medical sector in the country, Bhumana said that all those having Rs 25000 average income had to pay for the health services with which they are pushed to further lower levels financially. Doctors are not responsible for this but the manufacturing companies of medicines. With such issues the country is still far behind in health sector. The meeting was attended by several IMA national leaders including Dr Sanjay Singh Yadav, Dr Daguumati Shreehari Rao, Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, Dr Sipai Subramanyam, Dr Samaram, Dr Raveendra Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, TTD Board member P Ashok Kumar and others.