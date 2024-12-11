Tirupati MP bats for Balaji Railway Division

Tirupati: The longstanding demand for the establishment of a Balaji Railway Division in Tirupati gained fresh momentum on Tuesday as Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy raised the issue on the floor of the Lok Sabha.

Speaking in the zero hour, the MP emphasised Tirupati’s significance as both a major pilgrimage centre and a growing economic hub and underscored the need for streamlined railway operations to meet the region’s increasing passenger and freight traffic.

“Tirupati attracts millions of devotees and tourists annually from across India and abroad. Beyond being a religious epicentre, it is evolving into a key economic zone. The city’s strategic importance demands an efficient and focused approach to railway management,” Gurumoorthy stated.

Currently, railway operations in the Tirupati region are overseen by multiple divisions, a fragmented structure that often leads to delays, inefficient resource utilisation and logistical hurdles. Dr Gurumoorthy argued that these challenges are impeding the region’s growth potential.

“The lack of a unified administrative body hampers timely decision-making and infrastructure development. The establishment of a Balaji Railway Division, with Tirupati as its headquarters, would consolidate operations and streamline management”, he added. He called on the Central government to address the issue urgently, noting that a dedicated division would not only improve regional connectivity but also facilitate smoother operations for both passengers and freight services.