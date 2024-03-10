  • Menu
Tirupati: MTech Babu seeks Satyavedu Congress ticket

MTech Babu of Satyavedu constituency meeting APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy in Vijayawada

Congress leader in Satyavedu MTech Babu met APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy in Vijayawada and requested party ticket to him.

Tirupati : Congress leader in Satyavedu MTech Babu met APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy in Vijayawada and requested party ticket to him. Explaining the problems in the seven mandals of the constituency, Babu assured her that he will organise various activities to strengthen the party. He was considered as one of the strong leaders among his community and is well aware of the social problems in the constituency. He said that the party chief had asked him to take up campaigning in the constituency and the party will remember those who are actively involved in party activities.

X