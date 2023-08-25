Tirupati: Municipal auditorium to be inaugurated on Sept 3

Tirupati : Two more projects taken up under the Smart City project have been completed and will be formally declared open here on September 3.

In the pilgrim city, there is no municipal or government modern auditorium with all facilities for conducting various programmes including social, cultural, political and religious activities.

The TTDs Mahathi Auditorium is restricted to Hindu religious social and cultural activities and conducting meetings while the SV University Auditorium is allotted only for limited activities.

Further, the university auditorium is away from the city and so many may not desire to conduct the programmes there.

Against this backdrop, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) decided to construct a large Auditorium with all modern facilities and art studio, a design studio and command control room constructed under the Smart City project.

Accordingly, the three projects located in one complex behind the TUDA office were taken up at the cost of Rs 40 crore. In which three projects, art studio, design studio and auditorium were completed and will be inaugurated on September 3.

According to Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, another one project in the same complex, Command Control room will be completed soon.

In the design and art studio, various models of handicrafts have been displayed and the artisans will be given training for production of handicrafts and 3D facility is also made available for developing various types of handicrafts.

She said the 600-seat capacity modern auditorium with all amenities including conference halls, will give the much-needed fillip to various socio-cultural and other gatherings.

It is easily accessible as it is in the heart of pilgrim city while the art theatre, design studio will boost up handicrafts besides enhancing the livelihood to artisans in Tirupati district.