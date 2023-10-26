Tirupati: N. Chandrababu Naidu deeply hurt by deaths of innocent persons, says wife Bhuvaneswari

Tirupati : Expressing deep sympathy with the families of those who died suddenly after the arrest of former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari on Wednesday said that though Naidu is in the jail on illegal charges, he always thinks about the welfare of the people of the State.

On the inaugural day of her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (truth should prevail) yatra on Wednesday in Tirupati district Bhuvaneswari conducted her yatra in Chandragiri Assembly constituency. Before meeting the family members of those who died of shock on the illegal arrest of Chandrababu, she garlanded the statue of her father NT Rama Rao and paid rich tributes to him at Naravaripalle.

A Praveen Reddy of Chandragiri died of shock on October 17 while Kanumuri Chinnabba collapsed on September 25 as they could not digest the arrest of Naidu. After consoling their family members Bhuvaneswari said, “It is our duty to console the family members of any party activist when the family head is no more. Naidu is deeply hurt on learning about these deaths of party activists.”

Observing that Chandrababu concentrates more on party activists than his family members, she assured the family members of Praveen Reddy and Chinnabba that the party will always stand by them.

Extending Rs 3 lakh each as financial assistance to these two families, Bhuvaneswari said that the TDP will extend support to them whenever needed. Party leaders Panchumarthi Anuradha, Vangalapudi Geetha, Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, Nani and others were present.