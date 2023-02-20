Tirupati: Nine-day Brahmotsavams conclude with Chakrasnanam

Tirupati: The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams in Srinivasa Mangapuram, near here came to an end with the conduct of Chakrasnanam, immersion of holy disc in the Pushkarini, temple tank on Sunday.

Earlier, in the morning after Pallaki Utsavam was observed, the deities Srinivasa, His consorts and Chakrathalwar were brought in a procession from the temple to Pushkarini. Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed by the priests led by Kanaka Bhattar Balaji Rangacharyulu to Sridevi, Bhudevi Sametha Kalyana Venkateswara and Sudarshana Chakrattalwar deities amidst chanting of Vedic hymns.

During the hour-long deities' celestial bath, priests observed various rituals Viswakshena Aradhana, Punyavachanam, Dupa Deepa Naivedyam etc. amidst chanting of mantras, Upanishads and also rendering of Pancha Suktam – Purusha Suktam, Sri Suktam, Bhusuktam, Neela Suktam and Vishnu Suktam adding more to the religious ambience.

After the Snapana Tirumanjanm, Chakrathalvar was immersed (Avabhrida Snanam) in the Pushkarini water in the auspicious muhurtam while the devotees also had a holy dip in the temple tank.

In the evening, the priests conducted Dhwaja Avarohanam, to mark the closing of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams at the shrine. The highlights of the mega religious event this year was the Utsavams were held in public with pilgrim participation enabling them to witness the Vahana Sevas held daily in the morning and evening, after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic. As many as 1,500 Srivari Sevak volunteers were involved in addition to the temple staff for distribution of prasadams, regulating the pilgrims during Vahana Sevas and also in the queue line. Daily prasadams were distributed to about 15,000 devotees and on Garuda Seva about 30,000, during the nine-day festival. TTD officials said 10 tons of flowers were used for decoration and 50 garden staff worked day and night to make the settings of flowers brought from Bengaluru and Chennai and also decorating Vahanams while the colourful electrical illuminations enhanced the grandeur of the mega event.