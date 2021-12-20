Tirupati: NTR Trust extends financial help to flood victims

Tirupati: The managing trustee of NTR Memorial Trust Nara Bhuvaneswari distributed cheques worth Rs 1 lakh each to kin of 48 persons who lost their lives in the recent floods in Chittoor and Kadapa districts.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that everyone should share love in place of jealousy and hatred. With a view to help the victims' families in times of calamities, the trust has extended financial assistance.

She recalled that the TDP founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao dedicated his life for people and he wanted to do justice to the society. He never forgot his roots even after reaching many heights.

NTR Trust will take his legacy forward, she said. Everyone should be kind towards others and should never commit any sin. The Trust has nothing to do with politics and not expecting anything from the government. She said that no women should be insulted and it is not good for society.