Tirupati: Officials of 5 mandals told to be available 24x7

Tirupati: District collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy directed the officials in the five mandals on the coastline, Tada, Sullurpet, Kota, Vakadu and Chillakur, to be more cautious and be available round-the-clock in view of the Asani cyclone.

Speaking after the virtual review meeting on the cyclone with the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the collector said that they should be available at the control rooms set up at the collectorate and tahsildar offices in the five mandals and coordinate with concerned officials to take immediate actions.

After the cyclone and heavy rains, they should plunge into action by coordinating with electricity, revenue, police and R&B staff to remove uprooted trees on roads and electric lines. Chief Minister told the officials to act with humanity in dealing with cyclone victims and they should be provided food and accommodation at relief shelters.

They need to be given Rs.1000 per head and Rs.2000 per family while going back to their homes.