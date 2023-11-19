Live
- Israel rejects US suggestion of post-war Gaza control to Palestinian Authority
- Men's ODI WC: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India in final
- All the best, 140 cr Indians cheer for you: PM Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal greet Team India
- Rains predicted in South Coastal Andhra and Yanam amid surface circulation
- DTC bus overturns in Delhi, four injured
- India-Australia final match live telecast by Govt: Fan travels 90 km from a village to watch match
- West Indies legendary cricket champion Sir Vivian Richards announced as brand ambassador for Varchas
- Hunger hormones impact decision-making brain area to drive animal’s behaviour
- ODI World Cup: Records set to be broken in title clash, Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Iyer can script history!
- Rajamahendravaram: Fraudster arrested; Rs 10L recovered
Just In
Tirupati: Outsourced employees State meet to be held on Dec 10
AP JAC Amaravati State chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu gave a call to all the outsourced employees to take part in the convention to be held in Vijayawada on December 10 and make it a grand success
Tirupati: AP JAC Amaravati State chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu gave a call to all the outsourced employees to take part in the convention to be held in Vijayawada on December 10 and make it a grand success.
Speaking to the media here on Saturday after launching the ‘Maha Sabha’ posters and pamphlets, he said that if any single outsourced employee fail to attend it, the loss will be of everyone and hence they should show their unity by attending in large numbers.
Venkateswarlu said that though the government setup AP Corporation for outsourced employees (APCOS) to protect them, their salaries were not hiked in proportion to the rising prices. Outsourcing employees district committees are being formed under the supervision of APJAC Amaravati and the State committee will be elected during the State convention on December 10.
He informed that government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu and others will attend the State convention.
State revenue association leaders Chebrolu Krishna Murthy, Siva Prasad, Ashok Reddy, A Suresh, Ramanujulu, Padmaja, Uday Kumar and others were present.