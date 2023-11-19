Tirupati: Outsourced employees State meet to be held on Dec 10

Tirupati: AP JAC Amaravati State chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu gave a call to all the outsourced employees to take part in the convention to be held in Vijayawada on December 10 and make it a grand success.



Speaking to the media here on Saturday after launching the ‘Maha Sabha’ posters and pamphlets, he said that if any single outsourced employee fail to attend it, the loss will be of everyone and hence they should show their unity by attending in large numbers.

Venkateswarlu said that though the government setup AP Corporation for outsourced employees (APCOS) to protect them, their salaries were not hiked in proportion to the rising prices. Outsourcing employees district committees are being formed under the supervision of APJAC Amaravati and the State committee will be elected during the State convention on December 10.

He informed that government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu and others will attend the State convention.

State revenue association leaders Chebrolu Krishna Murthy, Siva Prasad, Ashok Reddy, A Suresh, Ramanujulu, Padmaja, Uday Kumar and others were present.