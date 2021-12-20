Tirupati: Overflowing drains, clogged UDS turn breeding ground for mosquitoes

Tirupati: People of Sundaraiah Nagar, one of the slum areas in temple city, are facing perennial problems of clogged Underground Drainage System (UDS), overflowing drains and unbearable mosquito menace. These problems are plaguing the predominant labour area which was

formed 25 years back on the dried up Chakalivanigunta (dhobi ghat) on the town outskirts but now in the heart of the city with expansion of city.

Though the area with a population of about 10,000 having latest facilities like UDS, CC roads, safe drinking water supply on par with other development localities, the colony is dogged with the drainage and mosquito problems. No day passed without the UDS (Underground drainage system) overflowing on the streets leaving the residents forced to bear the stinking smell of the sewage water and the women to remain shut indoors.

At some places, often the waste excreted by the residents flow on the street, giving disgusting feels to passerby and locals. The constant fear haunting them is infectious diseases as the clogged drains polluting the area and also act as breeding ground for mosquitoes, resulting in people often suffering with fever and other health problems.

The residents lament that the repeated complaints to local Corporator and also to Sachivalayam (Ward Secretariat) staff failed to yield any result.

Interestingly, the unhealthy environment continues in the colony which is just 500 meters away from Municipal Corporation and even after the city was selected for development under Smart City project, two years back.

A resident in Sundaraiah Nagar 7th lane, Drakshayini anguished that neither the local leaders nor the civic staff turn their eyes towards their problems and they are even hesitating to come out for routine works.

"We complained with ward volunteers many times but in vain," another woman, Shanthi of 5th lane said.

CPM district secretary V Nagaraju, a resident of the colony, one of the many who have been fighting for the solution of problems, said though it is a slum area, the increased land value saw multi-storied buildings mushrooming shooting up the population but drains including the UDS laid 20 years back are not in tune with the increased load of sewage water, is the main reason for clogging of drains flowing on the streets. The overflowing of UDS was heavy at many places in the morning time which will subsides by the evening only to resume next day morning, he said adding that the only solution is restructuring UDS and drainage keeping in view the increased population in the area.