Tirupati: PAISB organises Annadanam at RUIA hospital

Tirupati: The Parents Association of Indian Students in Belarus (PAISB) organised 'Annadanam' for patients at Ruia hospital on Monday on the occasion of the 13th death anniversary of Vinukonda Nagaraju, who initiated Medico Abroad Consultants Association.

The association members paid homage to Nagaraju and lauded his motto to help middle-class parents which advocated 'A doctor in every middle class family'.

Nearly 250 students from Tirupati and surrounding regions have taken admission and presently pursuing MBBS in Gomel State Medical University, Belarus at affordable costs and all of them hail from middle income group families, they said.

Association advisory member Chinna Babu, President V Kiran, Vice President Priyavardhan Babu, General Secretary Gopi, Treasurer Hemadri and others participated in the programme.