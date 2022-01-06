Tirupati: Papua High Commissioner all praise for Sri City

Tirupati: Paulias Korni, High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea in New Delhi visited Sri City on Thursday. Shivsankar, senior vice president (marketing), Sri City explained to them about the world class infrastructure and locational advantages of multi sector industrial park. The High Commissioner was accompanied by a few investors from Papua New Guinea.

Briefing them on the unique features of the industrial park, Satish Kamat, president (operations), Sri City highlighted the host of incentives being offered by the state and the Central governments.

The High Commissioner said that it is really enthralling to visit Sri City. Hailing from the most forested country in the world, the conscious efforts of the management in turning the entire area into a 'green city', are appreciable, he said.

Commenting on the visit, Ravindra Sannareddy, founder managing director, Sri City, said the observations of Paulias Korni were encouraging and would pave the way for business investments from Papua New Guinea. The intent of their visit to Sri City was to assess its business potential and explore investment opportunities, particularly in the coffee industry.