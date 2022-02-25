Tirupati: Pawan fans furious over curbs on Bheemla Nayak

Tirupati: Cine actor Pawan Kalyan Fans Association members staged a protest by putting up black ribbons on their mouth at Gandhi statue near RTC bus stand on Thursday objecting to the government's restrictions on actor Pawan Kalyan's movie Bheemla Nayak which is set to be released on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan Fans Association district president Pasupuleti Suresh slammed the government for imposing unnecessary restrictions on Bheemla Nayak. He also took objection over the government move to send notices to all theaters' management to regulate special show ticket fares, to hit the movie financially.

Unable to digest the growing popularity and support from all sections of people in the state to Pawan Kalyan, he said the government was imposing restrictions on ticket selling websites and suggested the Chief Minister to follow neighbouring Telangana state where the Chief Minister KCR gave top priority for the development of the film industry.

He said the government will face serious consequences if it does not mend its actions.

Association members Konda Raja Mohan, Suman Royal, Anand, Eswar Royal, Tulasi and others were present.