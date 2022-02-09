Tirupati: PIMS celebrates Penubala Penchalaiah's birth anniversary

Tirupati: Penubala Institute of Medical Sciences(PIMS) Chairman Dr Penubala Chandrasekhar said his late father Penubala Penchalaiah was a good politician and ideal social servant whose foot prints stood ideal for the present generation politicians.

A commemorating meeting was held at the campus of the PIMS on Penubala Nagar located on Naidupeta–Puthalapattu higway near Tiruchanur on the occasion of Penubala Panchalaiah's 75th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Cahandrasekhar said the PIMS was established in the memory of his late father and advised the students to strive for their goals in life with discipline which boosts one's spirit in achieving anything.

Later, Prof B Krishna Reddy, Prof Adinarayana Reddy and Dr Penubala Lavanya presented gold medals to the meritorious first batch students.

It may be noted here that Penubala Penchalaiah was a senior Congress leader, who made his debut into politics at his 31-year-old and he contested as MLA for Railway Kodur in 1978, worked as district Congress secretary for five years from 1978 to 82. He was elected as PCC secretary in 1982 and served to the party as All India Congress Committee member from 1991 to 97.