Live
- Reflections 2023: Gold prices at record highs
- Numaish Exhibition to starts from January 1, 2024 in Nampally
- Reflections 2023: Lulu Group commits Rs 3,500 cr investment in TS
- Tirupati: Book on RASS-KVK services released
- Reflections 2023: Year of oil production cuts
- Tirupati: 100 years of discovery of Mohenjo Daro celebrated
- Reflections 2023: Indian IT industry faces slowdown pangs in 2023
- Tirupati: ‘PM Narendra Modi wishes all sections to come up in life by 2024’
- Apple Resumes Sales of Apple Watches Following Temporary Ban Pause
- YS Jagan to hold video conference with collectors today to discuss on crucial welfare schemes
Just In
Tirupati: ‘PM Narendra Modi wishes all sections to come up in life by 2024’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi aspires to see all the 30 lakh families of 140 crore population to come up in life and that India should stand in the frontline among other countries, stated Peeyush Kumar, the Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry.
Tirupati : Prime Minister Narendra Modi aspires to see all the 30 lakh families of 140 crore population to come up in life and that India should stand in the frontline among other countries, stated Peeyush Kumar, the Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry.
Speaking at a meeting held as part of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Jeevakona area in the city on Wednesday, Peeyush Kumar said the aim of the Yatra was to see all the eligible avail the benefits of the Central government welfare schemes including pension, scholarship, health, housing and financial support to farmers.
District Collector K Venkat Ramana Reddy said Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra began on November 25 in Tirupati district and so far, covered 373 gram panchayats and 21st division in Tirupati Corporation successfully. Regarding the beneficiaries, he said 1.52 lakh farmers availed Kisan Samman Yojana under PM Fasal Bima, 512 PM Ujjwala Yojana, 3,222 PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, 12.88 lakh Aayushman Bharat. This apart, houses were sanctioned under PM Aawas Yojana to 5,170 in rural areas and 72,424 beneficiaries in towns additionally to provide permanent houses.
During the Yatra, awareness was created on various schemes including Atal Pension Yojana, Standup India, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Jana Jeevaan mission, Swachh Bharat mission etc, he informed.
Earlier, Peeyush Kumar, district Collector and officials visited the exhibition showcasing various Central government schemes.
Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, corporation Officials, district officials, beneficiaries and others were present.