Live
- Law & order totally failed in State: Gidugu Rudra Raju
- KCR to inaugurate 2BHK houses in Kollur today
- Minister Indrakaran launches sale of millet prasadam at Yadadri
- Khammam: Ankura doctors conduct rare operation on newborn baby
- Wanaparthy: Govt hospital creates record with 28 deliveries in 1 day
- Congress undisputed champion of deception: Jagadish Reddy
- Mahbubnagar: JPNCE offers free hostel facility to all girl engineering students
- Yadagirigutta: Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme extended to another 2,043 temples
- Government braces for heatwave conditions, rolls out slew of measures across Telangana
- Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Golconda Bonalu celebrations
Tirupati police distribute pamphlets on ghat road safety
In an effort to create awareness on safe driving on Tirumala ghat road particularly down ghat road, police on Wednesday distributed pamphlets to motorists on the down ghat road following the instruction of DIG Ammireddy and Tirupati district SP Parameswar Reddy.
Tirumala: In an effort to create awareness on safe driving on Tirumala ghat road particularly down ghat road, police on Wednesday distributed pamphlets to motorists on the down ghat road following the instruction of DIG Ammireddy and Tirupati district SP Parameswar Reddy.
The pamphlets containing information on the dangerous turns and also accident prone points on the ghat road were distributed to the motorists at the seventh mile on the ghat road near Anjaneya Swamy temple.
The pamphlets in English and Telugu also prescribe safety norms like avoiding talking on phone while driving, overtaking vehicles (which is prohibited) on the ghat road, over speeding and stopping the vehicles on the ghat road. In the pamphlets, police also warned of severe action against over speeding and wanted the motorists to strictly adhere to time duration fixed for the travel from Tirumala to Tirupati.
Motorists were also instructed to contact phone 0877-2263333 for any help while in emergency.