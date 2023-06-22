Tirupati police distribute pamphlets on ghat road safety

Tirumala: In an effort to create awareness on safe driving on Tirumala ghat road particularly down ghat road, police on Wednesday distributed pamphlets to motorists on the down ghat road following the instruction of DIG Ammireddy and Tirupati district SP Parameswar Reddy.

The pamphlets containing information on the dangerous turns and also accident prone points on the ghat road were distributed to the motorists at the seventh mile on the ghat road near Anjaneya Swamy temple.

The pamphlets in English and Telugu also prescribe safety norms like avoiding talking on phone while driving, overtaking vehicles (which is prohibited) on the ghat road, over speeding and stopping the vehicles on the ghat road. In the pamphlets, police also warned of severe action against over speeding and wanted the motorists to strictly adhere to time duration fixed for the travel from Tirumala to Tirupati.

Motorists were also instructed to contact phone 0877-2263333 for any help while in emergency.