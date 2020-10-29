Tirupati police keep an eagle eye on IPL cricket betting, arrests several youth

Tirupati:Police scanning is continuing over IPL cricket bookies betting activity in view of lakhs of rupees gambling which were going on in the vicinity of Tirupati Urban as well as Chittoor Police. Though the police closely watching the cricket betting as secret, gamblers and bookies were continuing their betting in small towns and villages too. During the season in various cases more than Rs 10,00,000 seized from the bookies.

In the both districts, cops placed their eagle-eye over the betting activities specially bookies movements. Both SPS A Ramesh Reddy and S Senthil Kumar alerted the special branch police before commencing the IPL cricket season. And issued a strong warning to bookies through media too.

Though they warned the bookies till the day cricket betting was going on secretly in some hideouts. Most of the cases they have been receiving betting details through over phone as oral instructions from the participants. Just two days ago Tirupati east police conducted a raid at a house in Doddapural street. In the raid three persons were caught red-handedly by the police allegedly participated in the cricket betting. In connection with the case a bookie and two participants were booked under the gambling prevention act. Police seized around 50,000 amount.

Similarly, Chittoor police arrested four youth which they were involving in cricket betting at city outskirts. In the case they seized around 2.5 laks cashs and three bikes, cell phones too. In another case police special branch police had arrested two youth on road at TVS circle while they were conducting betting by cell phone. In the case police seized 1 lakh cash, two bikes and cell phones.

Both special branch DSPs in Chittoor and Tirupati Urban are operating their personnel to prevent the cricket gambling among the youth during the IPL season. Few local bookies are secretly continuing the cricket betting as secret among the youth to earn money easily. In this regard , Tirupati Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy seriously warned that police cannot tolerate anyone if they involve in cricket betting. " we gave a special task to special branch police to closely watch the bookies activities till the IPL season will end, and they are closely watching the youth which had betting track record in the past," the SP added.