Tirupati: Pregnant women to be vaccinated from today

Tirupati: The Covid vaccination programme will be continued from Monday with the arrival of 60,000 doses of Covishield vaccines. There was no vaccination in the district at least for the past one-week due to the non-availability of vaccines barring one or two centres. As the state received 7.35 lakh doses of Covishield a couple of days back, the state government has allotted 60,000 doses for the district.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan said these doses will be administered as a second dose for people aged above 45 years at the ward secretariats in respective PHC limits. It will also be given as the first dose for pregnant women at PHCs under the supervision of doctors.

District Immunisation Officer Dr C Hanumantha Rao told The Hans India that so far, 13,96,260 doses of vaccines were administered to people in various categories which includes Covishield and Covaxin. Out of this, 11,01,628 doses were given as first doses while the remaining 2,94,632 as second dose.

During the last one month itself about 3 lakh doses have been administered and covered majority of people having 45 years of age. PHC doctors have been trained on the guidelines ahead of taking up vaccination drive for pregnant women. It is expected that above 18 people may get their shots soon. Meanwhile, several people have been going to private vaccination centres to get their shots on payment basis.

The vaccination drive has been going on in a phased manner covering various target groups. Starting with healthcare workers, the frontline workers were given the next priority followed by 60 plus people and those having comorbidities in the age group of above 45 years. Later it was decided to vaccinate all people above 45 years irrespective of comorbidities.

Though, the Central government announced that all people who crossed 18 years of age will be vaccinated, the process was yet to be taken up in the State though, a few women in that category got their shots so far. Meanwhile, it was decided to vaccinate all mothers having 0-5 years of children and priority should be given for those planning to go abroad on production of valid proofs. Now, following the Centre's guidelines, a drive to vaccinate pregnant women has been taken up.