Tirupati: Prof Bharathi appointed Vice-Chancellor of SPMVV

Tirupati: Prof Depuru Bharathi has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV). The government has issued a gazette notification on Thursday appointing her for a term of three years. The post has been lying vacant since January this year after the completion of Prof D Jamuna’s term. SV University V-C Prof K Raja Reddy has been looking after the responsibilities with full additional charge since then.

A professor of Sericulture, Dr Bharathi attained superannuation on September 30, 2022 after serving the university for about 35 years in various capacities. She has a research experience of 40 years and published 147 papers in reputed national and international journals. Prof Bharathi has guided nine PhD candidates and completed four major research projects. She was the recipient of the state government Best Teacher Award in 2008 and visited various countries on academic pursuits. Also, she has three books at national and one at international level to her credit.

Speaking to The Hans India, Prof Bharathi said that she will assume charge on Friday morning and will take the university forward on all fronts with the cooperation of all teaching and non-teaching faculties.