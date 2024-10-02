Live
- Rajini undergoes heart procedure
- BIE to issue duplicate documents free of cost
- Woman surgeon becomes first DG of Armed Forces Medical Services
- CM Naidu for Machilipatnam today
- Will lay down pan-India guidelines, says SC
- Ongole: Senior Citizen Clubs at village-level mooted
- Huge number of people still waiting for flood relief
- Naini accuses Vinay of land-grabbing
- Mahatma Gandhi and his lesson on education
- Konda Surekha reviews Bathukamma arrangements
Just In
Tirupati: RASS celebrates World Elders Day
Tirupati: Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) organised the International Elders Day at Seva Nilayam premises on Tuesday in which 300 elders...
Tirupati: Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) organised the International Elders Day at Seva Nilayam premises on Tuesday in which 300 elders participated.
City MLA Arani Srinivasulu who participated as chief guest praised various activities being undertaken by RASS for the welfare of the elders. He called upon the senior citizens to take care of their health by practicing yoga and daily walking. Union Bank DGM G Ramprasad who participated as the guest of honour greeted the elders and applauded them for their prompt repayment of loans extended by bank.
RASS general secretary Dr S Venkataratnam explained about various activities being implemented for the benefit of elders for last 40 years and assured to extend financial support for undertaking various income generation activities. RASS joint secretary M Mamatha, Union Bank Manager Mogileeswar, Help Age India project officer Shadrac, V Nagaraju, Yuvaraju, Balaji, Karunakar, Manjunadh, Nagarathnamma and Rajeswari were present.