Tirupati: RASS celebrates World Elders Day

Tirupati: Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) organised the International Elders Day at Seva Nilayam premises on Tuesday in which 300 elders participated.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu who participated as chief guest praised various activities being undertaken by RASS for the welfare of the elders. He called upon the senior citizens to take care of their health by practicing yoga and daily walking. Union Bank DGM G Ramprasad who participated as the guest of honour greeted the elders and applauded them for their prompt repayment of loans extended by bank.

RASS general secretary Dr S Venkataratnam explained about various activities being implemented for the benefit of elders for last 40 years and assured to extend financial support for undertaking various income generation activities. RASS joint secretary M Mamatha, Union Bank Manager Mogileeswar, Help Age India project officer Shadrac, V Nagaraju, Yuvaraju, Balaji, Karunakar, Manjunadh, Nagarathnamma and Rajeswari were present.