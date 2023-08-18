Tirupati: Revision of voters list should be completed by Aug 21 says Collector K Venkataramana Reddy

Tirupati : District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy directed the booth level officers (BLOs) to give top priority to election duties and complete summary revision of voters – 2024 by August 21. He held a meeting with representatives of political parties, election registration officers (EROs) and AEROs at eh Collectorate on Thursday.

The Collector said that BLOs should take up a comprehensive survey of voters in their limits by visiting every house and EROs should conduct a day-to-day review on this. Everyone should work with the target of making a free and fair voters list. As per the online records, in the seven constituencies in the district, out of 6,68,526 houses 4,92,681 houses were surveyed so far. Even if the app is not working, BLOs should take up manual forms and complete the process.

The Collector made it clear that the representations made by the political parties in written form should be verified at field level. To enrol new young voters, special drives should be held in colleges. Corporation Commissioner D Haritha, DRO D Kodandarami Reddy, EROs Kiran Kumar, Rama Rao, Chandramuni, V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy attended the meeting.

From political parties, Pulivarthy Suda Reddy (TDP), Chinta Mohan (Congress), Chandra Reddy (YSRCP), Tahsildars and others also took part.