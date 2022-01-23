Tirupati: Revoke GO on retirement age of govt employees

Tirupati: The youth and student organisations in the state threatened to launch statewide agitation if the government failed to release new job calendar with more jobs for unemployed youth.

In a roundtable conference held at CPI office on Saturday various student and youth organisation leaders including AISF, TNSF, AIYF, NSF and Telugu Yuvatha, expressed their displeasure over the government's failure in ensuring job opportunities for jobless youth.

They alleged the government hoodwinked the youth in the name of job calendar and also strongly condemned the government move to increase retirement age of employees to 62 from 60. They stated the increase in retirement age would further affect employment chances of youth in the state.

They demanded the state to release new job calendar and also withdraw GO regarding increase in retirement age of government employees.

TNSF Ravi Naidu, AISF state general secretary Sivareddy, AIYF district secretary Kathi Ravi, AISF district secretary Bandi Chalapathi, NSF student wing state president Nagesh and Aadivaasi Vidyarthi Vibhagam state president Manohar Naik were present.